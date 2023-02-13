Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more turn up the glam quotient

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand Mumbai reception was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara win hearts 

Sidharth and Kiara wore custom-made black outfits. Kiara wore a bodycon gown while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmer blazer. 

Sidharth-Kiara turn hosts 

Sidharth and Kiara hosted a grand reception in Mumbai's St Regis Hotel. And industry folks turned up in the most glamorous manner, 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia came in minus Ranbir Kapoor or Raha. 

IT Jodi 

Kajol and Ajay make for a handsome pair. 

Akanksha Ranjan 

Akanksha wore a shimmer saree like her BFF Alia. 

Hit Jodi 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur were spotted together after so long.

Abhishek Bachchan 

Bachchan Jr came without missus and daughter. He looks dapper. 

Mr and Mrs Dheer 

Kritika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer came to wish the newly married duo. 

Director and better half 

Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita joined too. 

Ishaan's here

While Shahid wasn't here, Ishaan Khatter joined looking handsome. 

Power couple 

Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka came to bless the Shershaah couple. 

Raashii Khanna 

Farzi hottie in red. 

Director and wife 

Shashank Khaitan looks unrecognizable without a beard. 

Aadar-Anissa 

Anissa Malhotra is close to Kiara and her sister. She was joined by Aadar. 

Neetu Kapoor 

Neetu Kapoor was all elegant. 

Anupam Kher 

Anupam wore a black kurta pajama. 

Hot couple 

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor make for a dapper couple. 

Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 director in the house.

Rohit Shetty

Indian Police Force helmer in the house as well!

Shakun Batra 

Dapper are men in blue!

Om Raut 

Adipurush director is all smiles. 

Manish Malhotra 

The Ace designer turns up in TUX. 

Bebo and K-Jo

BBFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar came made stylish appearances. 

Another director 

Punit Malhotra in the house!

Shilpa Shetty 

What a stunner! 

Jodi hit hai 

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakulpreet Singh look so pretty together. 

Shanaya 

Bollywood debutant sizzles in blue. 

Couple appearance

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi joined to bless Shershaah duo. 

Aditya Roy Kapur 

The Night Manager looking HOT!

Jaaved Jaffrey 

Handsome hunk in the house! 

Armaan joins

Armaan came in late.

Bhumi is here

Bhumi Pednekar looks like million bucks! 

BFFs gang 

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor tagged along. 

Hottie in the house 

Disha Patani looks so pretty, like a mermaid. 

Pretty lady

Mira Rajput came without Shahid. 

RS in the house 

Ranveer Singh was seen without Deepika. 

VD-Natasha 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look so in love. 

Pretty Sanon 

Kriti also spotted in a sequin saree. 

Ved couple 

This crazy in love couple always wins hearts! 

Mr and Mrs Ambani 

Akash and Shloka attended Sid-Kiara's reception. 

Mr and Mrs Sharma 

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma look gorgeous together.

