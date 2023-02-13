Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more turn up the glam quotient

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand Mumbai reception was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023
Sidharth and Kiara wore custom-made black outfits. Kiara wore a bodycon gown while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmer blazer.
Sidharth and Kiara hosted a grand reception in Mumbai's St Regis Hotel. And industry folks turned up in the most glamorous manner,
Alia came in minus Ranbir Kapoor or Raha.
Kajol and Ajay make for a handsome pair.
Akanksha wore a shimmer saree like her BFF Alia.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur were spotted together after so long.
Bachchan Jr came without missus and daughter. He looks dapper.
Kritika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer came to wish the newly married duo.
Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita joined too.
While Shahid wasn't here, Ishaan Khatter joined looking handsome.
Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka came to bless the Shershaah couple.
Farzi hottie in red.
Shashank Khaitan looks unrecognizable without a beard.
Anissa Malhotra is close to Kiara and her sister. She was joined by Aadar.
Neetu Kapoor was all elegant.
Anupam wore a black kurta pajama.
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor make for a dapper couple.
Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 director in the house.
Indian Police Force helmer in the house as well!
Dapper are men in blue!
Adipurush director is all smiles.
The Ace designer turns up in TUX.
BBFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar came made stylish appearances.
Punit Malhotra in the house!
What a stunner!
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakulpreet Singh look so pretty together.
Bollywood debutant sizzles in blue.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi joined to bless Shershaah duo.
The Night Manager looking HOT!
Handsome hunk in the house!
Armaan came in late.
Bhumi Pednekar looks like million bucks!
Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor tagged along.
Disha Patani looks so pretty, like a mermaid.
Mira Rajput came without Shahid.
Ranveer Singh was seen without Deepika.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look so in love.
Kriti also spotted in a sequin saree.
This crazy in love couple always wins hearts!
Akash and Shloka attended Sid-Kiara's reception.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma look gorgeous together.
