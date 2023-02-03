Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and more celebs who almost got married for free by selling their wedding coverage rights

There have been many celebrity couples who have sold their wedding rights to OTT and tabloids. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

Hansika Motwani

The couple sold their wedding to Disney+Hotstar for a hefty amount.

Nayanthara

The South Indian diva got married to Vignesh Shivan and sold the wedding to Netflix for Rs 25 crore.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

The pair sold their wedding rights for Rs 110 crore reportedly to an OTT platform.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

The pair sold their wedding telecast to Amazon for Rs 80 crore.

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh

The couple reportedly spent Rs 77 crore and sold their wedding telecast for a big amount.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

As per a report by Filmi Beat, the pair sold their wedding to Hello which is an international magazine for Rs 18 crore.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

The pair sold their wedding rights to a private publication, reportedly.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

They auctioned their private wedding pictures reportedly.

George Clooney-Amal Alamuddin

The Hollywood pair had sold their wedding pictures to People and Hello! magazine.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Has the couple sold their wedding movie rights to Amazon Prime Video for a whooping amount?

