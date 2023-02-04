Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Sangeet: Check Top 10 interesting details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be married soon. Ahead of their marriage here is looking at their sangeet details.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mehendi and sangeet ceremony will take place on February 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly a special performance has been organised by the family members of the pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the pair may dance on Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the pair dance on Raataan Lambiyan from their movie Shershaah?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Sidharth's family loves Kiara and for their would-be-bahu, they will do an exclusive welcome performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair has made a Bollywood song list that will make everyone dance on their wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair will reportedly post their wedding photos together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra will be present at the sangeet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly a desert safari and a special surprise has been planned for the guests.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surely everyone is waiting for the performance of Sidharth and Kiara on their sangeet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!