Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Sangeet: Check Top 10 interesting details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be married soon. Ahead of their marriage here is looking at their sangeet details.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Sangeet ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mehendi and sangeet ceremony will take place on February 5.

Sangeet details

Reportedly a special performance has been organised by the family members of the pair.

Sidharth-Kiara's sangeet songs

Reportedly the pair may dance on Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare.

Sidharth Kiara's love-filled performance

Will the pair dance on Raataan Lambiyan from their movie Shershaah?

Perfect bahu

Reportedly Sidharth's family loves Kiara and for their would-be-bahu, they will do an exclusive welcome performance.

Bollywood playlist

The pair has made a Bollywood song list that will make everyone dance on their wedding.

To make relation official on Instagram

The pair will reportedly post their wedding photos together.

Closest friends in sangeet

Reportedly Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra will be present at the sangeet.

Special surprise for guests

Reportedly a desert safari and a special surprise has been planned for the guests.

Breathtaking performance

Surely everyone is waiting for the performance of Sidharth and Kiara on their sangeet.

