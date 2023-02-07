Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Sangeet: Top 10 things that happened at the groovy night

Here's what all happened at the sangeet of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra. The couple will be getting married today. The festivites have been in full form.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's sangeet night

Kiara's family did a special dance performance for the bride.

Loud music

Reportedly, loud music was played at the sangeet.

Kiara's family danced on this song

Reportedly, the family of the actress danced on Gori Nal to Rangasari, which were a mixture of songs.

Sangeet function details

Bollywood songs like Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji.

Spotlights

A video that went viral on social media showed that the palace was lit with spotlights.

Live dhol band

One could also see in the viral video about a live band performing on Malhari.

Unconfirmed

There is no confirmation on the fact that a real dhol band was there in the celebration.

Mishaal's performance

Reportedly, Kiara's brother Mishaal also performed for the pair.

Karan Johar danced

Reportedly, Karan had danced on Sidharth's hit track Kala Chashma.

Hari and Sukhmani band

Reportedly Hari Sukhmani had performed also at the wedding of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and now at Kiara-Sidharth's wedding.

