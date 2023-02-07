Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Sangeet: Top 10 things that happened at the groovy night

Here's what all happened at the sangeet of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra. The couple will be getting married today. The festivites have been in full form.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023