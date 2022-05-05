Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who have reportedly broken up came face-to-face at Salman Khan's Eid party.Source: Bollywood
Much after their spilt, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor had bumped into each other at an award. They sweetly greeted each other.Source: Bollywood
Ex-lovers Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had also bumped into each other at an award.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had reunited at the airport as they came to receive their son who returned from abroad.Source: Bollywood
A picture of exes Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra walking at the airport whilst taking a flight to PM Modi had grabbed everyone's attention.Source: Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani had come together to celebrate daughter Akira's birthday post their split.Source: Bollywood
