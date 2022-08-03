Celebs show you how to twin in style

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra; here is a list of celebs who love twinning.

Janhvi Sharma

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted at the airport wherein they were seen twinning in black.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most color coordinated couples of B-town.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are often seen dressing up alike.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look super cute in demin.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twin in white and slay in style.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover sport identical outfits.

