Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: A look at their dreamy love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hogging the limelight because of their much-awaited wedding. Here take a look back at their romantic love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023
Rumours floated when the duo went for a secret vacation and posted these snaps in an interval of one day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The chemistry of the pair was remarkable and the chemistry of the duo made us cry in every frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara's 'Ranjha' Sidharth was there at her birthday which was all things intimate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SidKiara made a romantic reel for their fans which left them tizzy. The two looked totally in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan had asked Sidharth if he would like to manifest marrying Kiara. The actor revealed that it would be nice if she would be present.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress always twisted her answers when she was asked about her relationship goals. She looked shy accepting reality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SidKiara made a romantic reel for their fans which left them tizzy. The two looked totally in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth had introduced her to the cast and she was talking to the crew of Mission Majnu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth and Kiara have been stealing hearts both on and off-screen. Reportedly the wedding will take place on February 4 and 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sunset was in the background and the duo were looking into the eyes of each other. They are totally in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!