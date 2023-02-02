Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: A look at their dreamy love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hogging the limelight because of their much-awaited wedding. Here take a look back at their romantic love story.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

First vacation together

Rumours floated when the duo went for a secret vacation and posted these snaps in an interval of one day.

Seen in Shershaah together

The chemistry of the pair was remarkable and the chemistry of the duo made us cry in every frame.

Sidharth was there at Kiara's birthday

Kiara's 'Ranjha' Sidharth was there at her birthday which was all things intimate.

When Shershaah completed one year

SidKiara made a romantic reel for their fans which left them tizzy. The two looked totally in love.

Sidharth discusses marriage plans on Koffee With Karan show

Karan had asked Sidharth if he would like to manifest marrying Kiara. The actor revealed that it would be nice if she would be present.

Kiara never accepted or denied her relation with Sidharth

The actress always twisted her answers when she was asked about her relationship goals. She looked shy accepting reality.

Kiara attends the screening of Mission Majnu

Sidharth had introduced her to the cast and she was talking to the crew of Mission Majnu.

Stealing hearts

Sidharth and Kiara have been stealing hearts both on and off-screen. Reportedly the wedding will take place on February 4 and 5.

Kiara wishes Sidharth on birthday

The sunset was in the background and the duo were looking into the eyes of each other. They are totally in love.

