Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding guests, carnival, ceremonies: Top 10 updates

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding is around the corner. Here are the latest update related to the wedding that you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ambani's have reached the wedding venue place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Mishaal Advani who is the brother of Kiara and a rapper will perform a song during the sangeet ceremony of the star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sangeet night preparation is all set up for Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A special performance is expected by the Advani's and Malhotra's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the pair will dance on Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De SaareSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair have decided to go for a no-phone policy and have requested the guests and staff to adhere to the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard, Yasin is looking after the security arrangements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mehendi ceremony is tonight followed by the Haldi tomorrow morning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the wedding will take place on February 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly will wear Manish Malhotra's creation for her big day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!