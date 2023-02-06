Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding guests, carnival, ceremonies: Top 10 updates

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding is around the corner. Here are the latest update related to the wedding that you need to know.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Wedding guests

Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ambani's have reached the wedding venue place.

Kiara's brother to do a special performance

Reportedly Mishaal Advani who is the brother of Kiara and a rapper will perform a song during the sangeet ceremony of the star.

Sangeet preparations

The sangeet night preparation is all set up for Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Family members of the couple to perform

A special performance is expected by the Advani's and Malhotra's.

Sidharth-Kiara's dance performance

Reportedly, the pair will dance on Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare

No phone policy

The pair have decided to go for a no-phone policy and have requested the guests and staff to adhere to the same.

Tight security

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard, Yasin is looking after the security arrangements.

Pre-wedding functions

The mehendi ceremony is tonight followed by the Haldi tomorrow morning.

Shaadi date changed

Reportedly the wedding will take place on February 7.

Traditional welcome for guests

The actress reportedly will wear Manish Malhotra's creation for her big day.

