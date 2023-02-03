Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding venue: Top 10 things about the dreamy location

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding venue deserves your attention as it is interesting. Here's all you need to know about the luxurious property.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly will get married in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer which has luxurious accomodations.
The luxury hotel is marketed as Suryagarh has been a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that caters towards "your gateway to the Thar desert".
Fort room, Pavillion room, Heritage room, Signature suite, Luxury suite, Jaisalmer Haveli and Thar Haveli are there in the hotel.
Suryagarh is the most expensive room and then is the Thar Haveli that has 3 bedrooms.
Reportedly, the cost per room is around Rs 1,30,000.
Suryagarh is known for organising desert safaris. One can see the Thar Desert and also make use of thermal therapy spa.
The latest rate as per the hotel site is Rs 24,000 to Rs 76,000 based on the suite.
The luxurious resort has a big garden which is decorated with lamps, lights and candles.
One can listen to folk songs in the evening concernt by Mehboob Khan and enjoy exotic Jaisalmer kebabs.
Your stay can be aesthetic as the resort has luxurious pools. The property is lovely.
