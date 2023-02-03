Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding venue: Top 10 things about the dreamy location

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding venue deserves your attention as it is interesting. Here's all you need to know about the luxurious property.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly will get married in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer which has luxurious accomodations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Five star luxury hotel

The luxury hotel is marketed as Suryagarh has been a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that caters towards “your gateway to the Thar desert".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Different rooms

Fort room, Pavillion room, Heritage room, Signature suite, Luxury suite, Jaisalmer Haveli and Thar Haveli are there in the hotel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Most expensive room

Suryagarh is the most expensive room and then is the Thar Haveli that has 3 bedrooms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cost per room

Reportedly, the cost per room is around Rs 1,30,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desert safaris

Suryagarh is known for organising desert safaris. One can see the Thar Desert and also make use of thermal therapy spa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Too expensive

The latest rate as per the hotel site is Rs 24,000 to Rs 76,000 based on the suite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gigantic garden

The luxurious resort has a big garden which is decorated with lamps, lights and candles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehboob Khan special

One can listen to folk songs in the evening concernt by Mehboob Khan and enjoy exotic Jaisalmer kebabs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indoor outdoor pool

Your stay can be aesthetic as the resort has luxurious pools. The property is lovely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's kids follow THIS religion

 

 Find Out More