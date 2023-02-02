Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Will this be actress' bridal look?

Kiara Advani knows to slay in Manish Malhotra's lehengas. Will she be wearing this lehenga for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra? Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Kiara's lehenga choice

Kiara was seen with designer Manish Malhotra for the final fitting of her lehenga. She knows to shell out bridal goals in this pink-coloured embellished lehenga.

Dazzling

Kiara loves to swear by Manish's creations and knows to look spectacular in the same.

Blingy

Kiara likes to dazzle in a blingy lehenga which is too amazing.

Pretty bond

Kiara has a good relationship with Manish. She posed in a dreamy white coloured lehenga.

Pastel lehenga

Kiara looked like a fairy in this pastel-coloured lehenga which was total visionary.

Rs 3 lakh lehenga

Kiara for her movie JugJugg Jeeyo had worn a bright red lehenga that had an ethereal finish and was all things dreamy.

Manish Malhotra's earlier brides-Urmila Matondkar

She draped a red-coloured saree lehenga by Manish Malhotra and totally looked like a goddess.

Karisma Kapoor

She loves Manish and wore a pretty pink coloured lehenga that had a lot of golden embroidery in the same.

Aamna Sharif

The TV star wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day. It was a dark blue lehenga with a pink coloured dupatta.

Genelia D'Souza

She wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga during her sangeet ceremony.

