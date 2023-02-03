Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: No photos, videos allowed; couple to keep shaadi a highly secured affair

Here are all the latest details you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's high prolific wedding. Take a look at the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

Did Sidharth-Kiara sell their wedding movie rights to Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video has posted a snap of the Shershaah stars and reportedly their wedding filming will be shown with Amazon Prime Video. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Will SRK's ex-bodyguard see security arrangements?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard named Yasden will be seeing the security arrangements at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding.

Selected guest list

Reportedly, 100-125 people would be attending the wedding apart from their family and friends.

Expected people

Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani who was Kiara's school friend is expected to attend the wedding.

About the wedding venue

The guests will be flown two days before the pheras and have been given luxurious suites to cater to their needs.

Sidharth-Kiara's accomodation at Suryagarh

The couple may stay at the top most luxury suite of the hotel. There are Fort Room, Pavilion Room, Heritage Room, Signature Suite, Luxury Suite, Suryagarh Suite to name a few.

Wedding rtuals

Reportedly, the wedding will take place from February 5 and end on February 7.

Fleet of cars booked

A fleet of 70 cars reportedly Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and BMW have been booked for the guests who will be attending the wedding.

Wedding venue details

Suryagarh Jaisalmer is only 27 km away from Jaisalmer Airport. From Jaisalmer Railway Station it is 15 km away.

High security

Reportedly media will not be allowed to cover the wedding. Photography and videography is strictly prohibited.

