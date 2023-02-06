Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding menu is lip-smackingly delicious

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding will be in a few hours. Ahead of the same here are the delicacies which will be present in their wedding.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding food

As per a report by ETimes local delicacies like Dal Baati Churma will be there.

Local food

There would be eight different types of Churma and five varied types of baati.

Awadhi food

Awadhi speciality food of Rajasthan will be made.

Rajputana cuisine

Royal Rajputana food shall also be prepared.

Punjabi food

Apart from Rajasthani, Punjabi delicacies will also be made.

Korean food to be there

Apart from Punjabi cuisines there shall also be Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food.

Carnival fiesta

The pair will be holding a typical carnival like fiesta and will showcase the Rajasthani local culture.

Guests to enjoy Rajasthani food

Winter special Punjabi and Rajasthani dishes will be served. Isn't that interesting?

Desserts

There will be 20 different types of desserts.

Carnival vibe indeed

The food counters will have a Rajasthani setup. Along with the same, folk dancing and singing will also be there.

