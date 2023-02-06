Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding menu is lip-smackingly delicious

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding will be in a few hours. Ahead of the same here are the delicacies which will be present in their wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
As per a report by ETimes local delicacies like Dal Baati Churma will be there.
There would be eight different types of Churma and five varied types of baati.
Awadhi speciality food of Rajasthan will be made.
Royal Rajputana food shall also be prepared.
Apart from Rajasthani, Punjabi delicacies will also be made.
Apart from Punjabi cuisines there shall also be Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food.
The pair will be holding a typical carnival like fiesta and will showcase the Rajasthani local culture.
Winter special Punjabi and Rajasthani dishes will be served. Isn't that interesting?
There will be 20 different types of desserts.
The food counters will have a Rajasthani setup. Along with the same, folk dancing and singing will also be there.
