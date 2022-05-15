Celebrities who passed, young/old, famous, and left everyone in a hue SHOCK!Source: Bollywood
Sidharth passed away at age of 40 on 2nd September 2021.Source: Bollywood
Sushant was found dead at his apartment on 14th June 2020.Source: Bollywood
Sridevi passed away in Dubai. Her demise was a huge shock for everyone.Source: Bollywood
Irrfan suffered from a colon infection and passed away at the age of 53 in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Legendary actor battle Leukaemia and passed away at the age of 67 in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Australian cricketer Andrew, who was seen in Bigg Boss 5, passed away at 46 in a car crash on Saturday night.Source: Bollywood
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest at 46.Source: Bollywood
Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to a massive heart attack in 2020. He was just 39.Source: Bollywood
Balika Vadhu actress was just 24 when she was found hanging by her ceiling in 2016.Source: Bollywood
Jiah Khan reportedly hanged herself in 2013. She was just 25.Source: Bollywood
Mayalalam actress and model Sahana was found dead on her 22nd birthday a couple of days ago.Source: Bollywood
Divya was only 19 when she reportedly fell off the balcony of her apartment in 1993.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!