SIIMA 2023 Kannada winners: Yash, Rishab Shetty, 777 Charlie and more win big

KGF 2 and Kantara won in major categories. Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Best Actor (Critics choice)

Rishab Shetty won in the Best Actor (Critics choice) Award for Kantara.

Best Film

Rakshit Shetty's film 777 Charlie won the award of Best Film.

Special Appreciation Award

Rishab Shetty took home this award for Kantara.

Best Actor in Leading Role

Yash took home this award for KGF 2.

Best Actress in Leading Role

The award was won by Srinidhi Shetty for KGF 2.

Best Actress in Leading Role - Critics Choice

Sapthami Gowda of Kantara picked up the trophy.

Best Debutant Actor

Pruthvi Shamaru won it for his Padavi Poorva.

Best Debutant Actress

The award goes to Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona.

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Shubha Raksha won this award for her performance in Home Minister.

Best Actor in Negative Role

Kantara's Achyuth Kumar won this award.

Special Appreciation Award - Actor in lead role

Rakshit Shetty won this for 777 Charlie.

Special Appreciation Award

Mukesh Laxman also got one for Kantara.

