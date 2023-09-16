SIIMA 2023 Kannada winners: Yash, Rishab Shetty, 777 Charlie and more win big

KGF 2 and Kantara won in major categories. Take a look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Rishab Shetty won in the Best Actor (Critics choice) Award for Kantara.
Rakshit Shetty's film 777 Charlie won the award of Best Film.
Rishab Shetty took home this award for Kantara.
Yash took home this award for KGF 2.
The award was won by Srinidhi Shetty for KGF 2.
Sapthami Gowda of Kantara picked up the trophy.
Pruthvi Shamaru won it for his Padavi Poorva.
The award goes to Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona.
Shubha Raksha won this award for her performance in Home Minister.
Kantara's Achyuth Kumar won this award.
Rakshit Shetty won this for 777 Charlie.
Mukesh Laxman also got one for Kantara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
