SIIMA 2023 Telugu winners: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli and others walk away with the trophy

Here's complete list of SIIMA 2023 Awards Telugu winnerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
South Indian International Movie Awards - SIIMA 2023 were held last night, check out the complete winner list of Tollywood cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR won the award for his stellar performance in RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan’s starrer Sita Ramam won the Best Film award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli won big for his sheer imagination in RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur made her debut in Tollywood and won the best debutant award for Sita RamamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrabose won the award for Naatu Naatu in RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur wins best actress awards for Sita Ramam in Critics category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sreeleela won the best actress award for DhamakaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adivi Sesh won best actor award for Major though critics votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bellamkonda Ganesh is recognised as teh promising new star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Srinivisa Reddy won the award for Karthikeya 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati won the award for Bheemla Nayak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhas won the award for HIT -2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan wins the Fashion Youth Icon awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Male - Miryala Ram (title song DJ Tillu), Female - Mangli (Jinthaak - Dhamaka)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sangeetha won the award for Masooda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!