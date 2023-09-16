SIIMA 2023 Telugu winners: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli and others walk away with the trophy

Here's complete list of SIIMA 2023 Awards Telugu winner

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

SIIMA 2023

South Indian International Movie Awards - SIIMA 2023 were held last night, check out the complete winner list of Tollywood cinema.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Jr. NTR won the award for his stellar performance in RRR.

Best Film

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan’s starrer Sita Ramam won the Best Film award.

Best Director

SS Rajamouli won big for his sheer imagination in RRR

Best Debutant Actress

Mrunal Thakur made her debut in Tollywood and won the best debutant award for Sita Ramam

Best Lyrics writer

Chandrabose won the award for Naatu Naatu in RRR.

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics

Mrunal Thakur wins best actress awards for Sita Ramam in Critics category.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sreeleela won the best actress award for Dhamaka

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics

Adivi Sesh won best actor award for Major though critics votes.

Promising Newcomer

Bellamkonda Ganesh is recognised as teh promising new star.

Best Actor in a Comedy role

Srinivisa Reddy won the award for Karthikeya 2.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Rana Daggubati won the award for Bheemla Nayak.

Best Actor in a Negative role

Suhas won the award for HIT -2

Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon

Shruti Haasan wins the Fashion Youth Icon award

Best Playback singer

Male - Miryala Ram (title song DJ Tillu), Female - Mangli (Jinthaak - Dhamaka)

Best actor in a supporting role

Sangeetha won the award for Masooda.

