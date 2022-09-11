South Indian actresses ruled at SIIMA Awards 2022 red carpet and these pictures are proof...Source: Bollywood
Lakshmi Manchu looked stunning at the red carpet of SIIMA 2022.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde looks like she has straight come out of a fairy tale. Beautiful!Source: Bollywood
Nidhhi Agerwal looks hot at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey look gorgeous at SIIMA Awards 2022.Source: Bollywood
Krithi Shetty flaunts her awards at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022. She looked stunning.Source: Bollywood
Pragya Jaiswal personified elegance at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022.Source: Bollywood
