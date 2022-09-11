SIIMA Awards 2022: All the sirens at the red carpet

South Indian actresses ruled at SIIMA Awards 2022 red carpet and these pictures are proof...

Murtuza Iqbal

Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu looked stunning at the red carpet of SIIMA 2022.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks like she has straight come out of a fairy tale. Beautiful!

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal looks hot at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022.

Shalini Pandey

Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey look gorgeous at SIIMA Awards 2022.

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty flaunts her awards at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022. She looked stunning.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal personified elegance at the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022.

