Sikandar star Salman Khan celebrates Holi with co-star Adiba Hussain

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2025

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his action-thriller film Sikandar.

Salman Khan proves his excellence at work by not taking an off even on the day of festival.

Bhaijaan was spotted celebrating Holi with other co-stars.

Actor Adiba Hussain shared the glimpse of the celebration on her social media account.

Salman was caught posing in a selfie with his young co-stars after celebrating Holi.

In Sikandar, Salman will be seen in the action thriller role of Sanjay Rajkot.

The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil Babbar and others.

The story of the film is written and directed by A.R. Muruadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan’s adventurous film Sikandar is set to release on March 28.

