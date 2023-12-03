Silk Smitha biopic: Here's why Chandrika Ravi is a perfect fit for the role
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
It was Silk Smitha's birth anniversary yesterday, 2nd December. And on the occasion, Chandrika Ravi announced a biopic on her life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers dropped a poster of the same featuring Chandrika in one of the poses struck by Silk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is titled Silk Smitha The Untold Story. Jayaram will direct it and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's why Chandrika Ravi is the perfect fit for the role of Silk Smitha...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrika Ravi is a desi beauty. Though she holds an Australian passport, she is connected to her roots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrika is very bold and doesn't shy away from flaunting the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silk indulged in drinks. Chandrika has shared some pictures and videos of enjoying spirits too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silk oozed sensuality and Chandrika has it to the T.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrika has left a mark in the South with her special dance sequence in Veera Narasimha Reddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Australian beauty is a professional model who has ventured into films. She has a know-how of working style and culture of the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The resemblance between Chandrika and Silk has left many fans in shock.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silk went all out with her skin show, here's Chandrika doing her bit with the photoshoot. They both are very bold.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrika thanked everyone for the amazing response to the Silk Smitha biopic series poster. The 8-episode series will drop on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Richest Indian Businessmen and their shocking relationship with their family
Find Out More