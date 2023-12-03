Silk Smitha biopic: Here's why Chandrika Ravi is a perfect fit for the role

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

It was Silk Smitha's birth anniversary yesterday, 2nd December. And on the occasion, Chandrika Ravi announced a biopic on her life. 

The makers dropped a poster of the same featuring Chandrika in one of the poses struck by Silk. 

The series is titled Silk Smitha The Untold Story. Jayaram will direct it and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

Here's why Chandrika Ravi is the perfect fit for the role of Silk Smitha... 

Chandrika Ravi is a desi beauty. Though she holds an Australian passport, she is connected to her roots. 

Chandrika is very bold and doesn't shy away from flaunting the same. 

Silk indulged in drinks. Chandrika has shared some pictures and videos of enjoying spirits too. 

Silk oozed sensuality and Chandrika has it to the T. 

Chandrika has left a mark in the South with her special dance sequence in Veera Narasimha Reddy. 

The Australian beauty is a professional model who has ventured into films. She has a know-how of working style and culture of the industry. 

The resemblance between Chandrika and Silk has left many fans in shock. 

Silk went all out with her skin show, here's Chandrika doing her bit with the photoshoot. They both are very bold. 

Chandrika thanked everyone for the amazing response to the Silk Smitha biopic series poster. The 8-episode series will drop on Amazon Prime Video.  

