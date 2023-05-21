Bollywood's cult classic movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023
There are many Bollywood movies that are timeless classic.
Here, take a look at the list of Bollywood films on OTT that are evergreen.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Disney+Hotstar is about two stars who start their own photo studio and get to see shady dealings.
Silsila on Amazon Prime Video shows the love story between Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan.
Angoor: Comedy Of Errors on Disney+Hotstar is based on Shakespeare's 'A Comedy of Errors'.
Yash Chopra's Lamhe on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy falling in love with an older girl.
Amar Akbar Anthony is about three brothers who are separated and united after many years. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Gol Maal (1979) on Netflix is about how a man wants to secure his job which escalates when his boss gets suspicious.
Bobby on MX Player (1973) movie is about Raj who is the son of a wealthy man. He falls in love with Bobby, daughter of a fisherman.
Bhola on Amazon Prime Video is about Bhola falling in love with Bindu his neighbour.
Bawarchi on Disney+Hotstar is about Sharma family wanting a cook and Raghu takes the job.
Mughal-E-Azam on Amazon Prime Video is about a prince falling in love with a courtesean and challenging his dad.
