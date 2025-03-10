Singer Mika Singh reveals his stunning property portfolio: 99 houses and counting
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mar 10, 2025
Mika Singh is a popular Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer.
Mika Singh revealed he moved into his 99th house after a six-year wait.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he finally got possession of his 99th house which was Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan.
The singer said that he just started with just Rs 75 salary and he never regretted earning so low. He felt like it was a huge sum.
Mika Singh said that he played guitar, sang, performed at Jagrans, kirtans, qawwalis, and there isn’t a devotional space where he hasn't performed.
Mika pointed out that it is important to know the power of savings and pointed out that these 99 houses are investments.
His most prized possession is 100 acres farm, which supports around 150 families.
The 99th house was designed by Gauri Khan, he told which colour he didn’t want and used only beige colour in all of his houses.
The house took almost two years to complete and didn't go even once to look as it's a very special house to him.
