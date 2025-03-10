Singer Mika Singh reveals his stunning property portfolio: 99 houses and counting

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2025

Mika Singh is a popular Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mika Singh revealed he moved into his 99th house after a six-year wait.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he finally got possession of his 99th house which was Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The singer said that he just started with just Rs 75 salary and he never regretted earning so low. He felt like it was a huge sum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mika Singh said that he played guitar, sang, performed at Jagrans, kirtans, qawwalis, and there isn’t a devotional space where he hasn't performed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mika pointed out that it is important to know the power of savings and pointed out that these 99 houses are investments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His most prized possession is 100 acres farm, which supports around 150 families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 99th house was designed by Gauri Khan, he told which colour he didn’t want and used only beige colour in all of his houses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The house took almost two years to complete and didn't go even once to look as it's a very special house to him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Love Next Door to Lovely Runner; TOP 10 romantic Korean drama that will leave you swooning for more

 

 Find Out More