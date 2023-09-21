Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn’s alleged romances

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has been linked to many actresses in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
While the actor now enjoys a happy married life with wife Kajol, the actor was linked with multiple actresses in the past.
In the beginning of his career, Ajay was linked to Raveena Tandon.
It was also reported that Ajay and Karisma were a couple for a brief period of time.
During the shoot of their film Dhanvaan, Ajay and Manisha were also linked together.
The actor was also rumored to be dating Kangana.
It was also alleged that Ajay and Tabu dated for some time.
Ajay was also rumored to be dating Barfi star Ileana.
Reportedly, Ajay and Rakul too formed a close bond during the shoot of their film De De Pyaar De.
The actor has been married to wife Kajol for nearly 24 years now. The couple also shared two kids together; daughter Nysa and son Yug.
Ajay will next be seen in the third installment of his blockbuster cop franchise, Singham.
