Singham Again: After Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff joins Ajay Devgn; looks killer as ACP Satya

Tiger Shroff's look from Singham Again has been unveiled.
Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger and better.
It was recently that Rohit Shetty announced Singham Again. Now, the star cast of the film is getting revealed.
Tiger Shroff is the latest one to join the cop universe.
He plays the role of ACP Satya Shroff who is the special task force officer.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone's look as a police officer was revealed.
She is the lady Singham who essays the role of Shakti Shetty.
Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role of Inspector Bajirao Singham. He is a no nonsense cop.
Ranveer Singh played Sanghram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He will be a part of Singham Again too.
Akshay Kumar played Sooryavanshi next and he is expected to be a part of Singham Again. In Sooryavanshi, all the three cops came together.
It is being reported that Arjun Kapoor may play the villain.
The film is slated to release on August 15, 2024.
With such star power, we are expecting Singham Again to be a massive hit.
