Singham Again: After Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff joins Ajay Devgn; looks killer as ACP Satya

Tiger Shroff's look from Singham Again has been unveiled.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

The mighty cop universe

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger and better.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time for Singham Again

It was recently that Rohit Shetty announced Singham Again. Now, the star cast of the film is getting revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff joins

Tiger Shroff is the latest one to join the cop universe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Satya Shroff

He plays the role of ACP Satya Shroff who is the special task force officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone joins the gang

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's look as a police officer was revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Shakti Shetty

She is the lady Singham who essays the role of Shakti Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn - The OG Singham

Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role of Inspector Bajirao Singham. He is a no nonsense cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh - The Simmba

Ranveer Singh played Sanghram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He will be a part of Singham Again too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar - The Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar played Sooryavanshi next and he is expected to be a part of Singham Again. In Sooryavanshi, all the three cops came together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor - The villain?

It is being reported that Arjun Kapoor may play the villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again release date

The film is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aala Re Aalaa...

With such star power, we are expecting Singham Again to be a massive hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders and other Top 10 Indian actresses who shine in thriller genre

 

 Find Out More