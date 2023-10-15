Singham Again: Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood actresses who played badass cop

We bring to you Bollywood actresses who played a feisty and fearless woman under khakis.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Deepika Padukone in Singham Again

Deepika Padukone joins Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s copverse Singham as a badass lady cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood lady cops

Indian cinema has always witnessed women empowerment and has often portrayed female police officers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangajal

She portrayed a strong-willed police officer in a male-dominated world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon in Aranyak

Her character is a no-nonsense officer investigating a complex case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini in Andha Kanoon

She played a dedicated officer seeking justice for the victims.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad

She brought a feisty and fearless cop character to life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

Rani played a fearless cop fighting against child trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha in Phool Bane Angaray

Rekha's character stands for justice and fights against corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu - Drishyam

Tabu portrayed an intelligent, relentless cop in pursuit of a criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte in Monica O My Darling

Radhika portrayed a determined and intelligent cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Shefali played the role of a committed officer solving a high-profile case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia in A Thursday

She's a cop dealing with a hostage situation in a unique thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Navratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that capture the Garba festive spirit beautifully

 

 Find Out More