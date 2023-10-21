Singham Again, Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn is ready to rule the box office with sequels to his HIT franchisees 

Ajay Devgn is a chameleon and he has some entertaining new movies lined up and he is all set to entertain you all.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Ajay's releases

The actor was seen in Bholaa, this year which he directed and also starred in. 

Ajay to storm at box office 

The handsome star is ready to bring to you some interesting sequels of his HIT movies. Let's check the list...

Singham Again 

In September, Rohit Shetty announced a sequel to the Singham franchise. The third part also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Singham box office collection  

The first movie was a humungous hit amongst fans and it still has a loyal fanbase. As per Sacnilk, it earned Rs 151.27 crores worldwide. 

Singham 2 box office collection 

The sequel Singham 2 which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan earned Rs 216.56 crores worldwide. 

Golmal 5 

As per a Pinkvilla report, Ajay has Rohit Shetty's comic caper sequel in the pipeline too. 

Golmaal Again box office collection

The Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and the OG cast starrer movie earned Rs 308.62 crores worldwide. 

De De Pyaar De 2 

Ajay Devgn will also have a sequel to the hit movie De De Pyaar De. He starred with Tabu and Rakulpreet Singh in this one.  

De De Pyaar De box office 

The romantic comedy movie earned Rs 143.9 crores worldwide. 

Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay will also start working on the sequel to Son of Sardaar. The first movie minted Rs 150 crore worldwide.  

Drishyam 3 

Drishyam is a hit remake franchise starring Ajay. The second part earned Rs 342.31 crores worldwide. 

Raid 2 

Raid is a commercially and critically successful movie that earned Rs 154.19 crores worldwide. A sequel is reportedly in the works. 

Ajay is super busy

While he is busy getting ready to entertain you all, which of the aforementioned films are you looking forward to the most? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know. 

