Singham Again, Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn is ready to rule the box office with sequels to his HIT franchisees 

Ajay Devgn is a chameleon and he has some entertaining new movies lined up and he is all set to entertain you all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
The actor was seen in Bholaa, this year which he directed and also starred in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The handsome star is ready to bring to you some interesting sequels of his HIT movies. Let's check the list...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In September, Rohit Shetty announced a sequel to the Singham franchise. The third part also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first movie was a humungous hit amongst fans and it still has a loyal fanbase. As per Sacnilk, it earned Rs 151.27 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel Singham 2 which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan earned Rs 216.56 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a Pinkvilla report, Ajay has Rohit Shetty's comic caper sequel in the pipeline too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and the OG cast starrer movie earned Rs 308.62 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn will also have a sequel to the hit movie De De Pyaar De. He starred with Tabu and Rakulpreet Singh in this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The romantic comedy movie earned Rs 143.9 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay will also start working on the sequel to Son of Sardaar. The first movie minted Rs 150 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is a hit remake franchise starring Ajay. The second part earned Rs 342.31 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raid is a commercially and critically successful movie that earned Rs 154.19 crores worldwide. A sequel is reportedly in the works.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While he is busy getting ready to entertain you all, which of the aforementioned films are you looking forward to the most? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!