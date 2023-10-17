Singham Again: Inside Rohit Shetty’s cinematic cop universe and the surprises it holds

Here's how Rohit Shetty started Singham copverse, extension of the franchise, and what's more in for the audience.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 17, 2023

Singham Franchise

Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe took a bold step with the Singham franchise, starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for another installment Singham Again and introduced Deepika Padukone as the first female cop in his cinematic universe.

When it all started?

Rohit Shetty started the Sigham franchise in 2011 unknown that it would turn into a copverse.

Extension of Singham

He boosted the film series with Singham Returns in 2014 headlined by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham

Successful Blend

The copverse successfully combines elements of drama, action, and emotion, making it a hit among Bollywood fans who enjoy thrilling stories about police heroes.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar stepped into the universe as Veer Sooryavanshi, a cop from the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film was a blend of action and drama.

Bajirao Singham returns with more power and action

The announcement of Singham Again suggests that Bajirao Singham is set to return, promising more high-octane action and a continuation of his saga.

Deepika Padukone's Entry

An exciting addition to the "Singham Again" project is Deepika Padukone, who is set to portray a lady cop, adding a new dimension to the copverse with her dynamic character.

Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty's copverse seems to be expanding with a web series project titled Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's presence in this universe remains a constant as he plays the iconic Singham character.

Upcoming Projects

With Singham Again and Indian Police Force on the horizon, fans can look forward to more adrenaline-pumping action and gripping narratives.

Action-Packed Universe

Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe is known for its high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues, making it a favorite among action movie enthusiasts.

