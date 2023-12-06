Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD and more Top 10 highly anticipated upcoming new movies of 2024
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
The year 2024 has an exciting lineup of upcoming new movies, take a look.
Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will release in theaters on 12th January 2024.
Another Deepika Padukone film Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan will release on 25th January 2024.
Singham Again is the third installment of Ajay Devgn’s Singham series and a part of Rohit Shetty’s copverse.
Singham Again is slated to hit theaters on 15th August 2024.
Allu Arjun’s most awaited Pushpa: The Rule a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise will release on 15th August 2024.
Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is said to release in 2024.
Kamal Haasan's 234th film titled Thug Life will also release in 2024.
Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is also scheduled to release in 2024.
Kamal Haasan’s Indian is set for a sequel Indian 2 after 27 years.
Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan is scheduled to be released on 26th January 2024.
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is slated to release on 15th March 2024.
