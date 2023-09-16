Singham Again Launch: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh get into their Bajirao and Simmba avatars for the 'Shubhaarambh' of Rohit Shetty film

Singham Again Launch: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh seek blessings in their avatars of Bajirao Singham and Simmba as the team does the mahurat of the biggest cop verse movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Singham Again Launch

The shoot of Singham Again began today with a small muhurat pooja

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh said it was Shubhaarambh as he was set to return as Simmba

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty seeks blessings

The captain of the ship Rohit Shetty burst the coconut

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor as Villain

There are reports that Arjun Kapoor is Singham Again villain. Netizens have disapproved on this

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again ropes in DP

Deepika Padukone is coming in as a lady cop. She is sister of Ajay Devgn

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the heroine opposite Ajay Devgn in the movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav also a part of the film?

There are random rumours of Elvish Yadav being in the film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff in Singham Again

He will also play a cop with distinct traits in the cop verse of Singham Again

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi sends wishes

Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi sent wishes from abroad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar in cop verse

He posted on X, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: PM Modi birthday: Bollywood films on Narendra Modi's life to watch on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More