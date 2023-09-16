Singham Again Launch: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh get into their Bajirao and Simmba avatars for the 'Shubhaarambh' of Rohit Shetty film

Singham Again Launch: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh seek blessings in their avatars of Bajirao Singham and Simmba as the team does the mahurat of the biggest cop verse movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
The shoot of Singham Again began today with a small muhurat pooja
Ranveer Singh said it was Shubhaarambh as he was set to return as Simmba
The captain of the ship Rohit Shetty burst the coconut
There are reports that Arjun Kapoor is Singham Again villain. Netizens have disapproved on this
Deepika Padukone is coming in as a lady cop. She is sister of Ajay Devgn
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the heroine opposite Ajay Devgn in the movie
There are random rumours of Elvish Yadav being in the film
He will also play a cop with distinct traits in the cop verse of Singham Again
Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi sent wishes from abroad
He posted on X, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit."
