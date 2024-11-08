Singham Again star cast fee, box office collection day 7 and more

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2024

Singham Again has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Rohit Shetty's cop universe got bigger with this instalment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn returned to the franchise as Singham. As per a report in NDTV, the actor charged around Rs 35 crore for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn is also a co-producer of Singham Again. A win-win situation for him for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone has entered the cop universe as she plays Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. Reportedly, she charged Rs 6 crore for the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh returns as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and he reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Avni, Singham's wife in the movie. As per reports, she charged a fee of Rs 10 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff is also a cop in Singham Again. His remuneration is said to be Rs 3 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor is the villain in Singham Again and he has managed to impress all. His fees is said to be around Rs 6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar, even though has just a cameo, is said to have charged a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore for Singham Again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whereas, Salman Khan is said to have charged nothing for his cameo in Singham Again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about the box office business, Singham Again is said to have done a business of Rs 173 crore approximately over the 7 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Buckingham Murders and more Top 7 Friday OTT Releases (November 8 2024)

 

 Find Out More