Singham Again star cast fee, box office collection day 7 and more
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 08, 2024
Singham Again has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Rohit Shetty's cop universe got bigger with this instalment.
Ajay Devgn returned to the franchise as Singham. As per a report in NDTV, the actor charged around Rs 35 crore for the film.
Ajay Devgn is also a co-producer of Singham Again. A win-win situation for him for sure.
Deepika Padukone has entered the cop universe as she plays Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. Reportedly, she charged Rs 6 crore for the role.
Ranveer Singh returns as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and he reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Avni, Singham's wife in the movie. As per reports, she charged a fee of Rs 10 crore.
Tiger Shroff is also a cop in Singham Again. His remuneration is said to be Rs 3 crore.
Arjun Kapoor is the villain in Singham Again and he has managed to impress all. His fees is said to be around Rs 6 crore.
Akshay Kumar, even though has just a cameo, is said to have charged a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore for Singham Again.
Whereas, Salman Khan is said to have charged nothing for his cameo in Singham Again.
Talking about the box office business, Singham Again is said to have done a business of Rs 173 crore approximately over the 7 days.
