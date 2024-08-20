Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: Top 5 upcoming box office clashes to look out for
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 20, 2024
Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency in which she plays the role of Indira Gandhi is releasing on September 6.
Vijay Thalapathy starrer The Greatest Of All Times is on the eight spot in the list.
Tamil action drama Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth is releasing on October 10 in theatres.
It is going to clash with Suriya's Kanguva that also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist.
The month of September will witness another major clash. Devara starring Jr NTR is releasing on September 27.
Pawan Kalyan's movie OG is also releasing on September 27. It is a gangster action thriller.
Diwali weekend is all going to be fun. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan is releasing on November 1.
It will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others.
December will be the rein of Pushpa. Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing on December 6.
Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhava is also releasing on the same. He plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
