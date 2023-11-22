Singham to Singham Again, meet all the police officers of Rohit Shetty's cop universe
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Rohit Shetty has been known for giving megahits back to back and more importantly, for his presentation of cars and cops in his films.
Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao was loved by the viewers in Simba.
Ajay Devgan as Bajirao Singham proved to be a smart cop with high morals.
Akshay Kumar emerged as the next police officer in Sooryavanshi in the continuing series of the franchise.
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will see a new hero, Sidharth Malhotra in a series named Indian Police Force.
Shilpa Shetty will be the first lady cop to enter the gang of Rohit Shetty’s filmy police force.
Vivek Oberoi too becomes a super cop for Rohit Shetty's digital release, Indian Police Force.
Murli Sharma, popularly known as Inspector Dhande was a funny cop in the franchise of Golmaal.
Deepika Padukone will be seen in a different role as she’ll be playing a female officer in the upcoming film, Singham 3.
