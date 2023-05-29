Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and more engaging courtroom dramas to watch on OTT

Here is a list of intriguing courtroom dramas to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Illegal

Watch Neha Sharma’s intriguing web series on Voot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is one of the best courtroom drama on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink

Amitabh Bachchan turns lawyer for four girls who are victims of sexual harassment. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film is the most engaging courtroom drama on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom

Rustom is an intriguing film streaming on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB

Jolly LLB film series are engaging courtroom drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Verdict - State vs Nanavati

This suspense courtroom drama is available on Alt Balaji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guilty minds

The series has new twists in ever episode. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jazbaa

A single-mother lawyer must take legal case of a criminal to save her daughter. Watch on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your Honor

This is thriller suspense courtroom drama starring Jimmy Sheirgill. Watch on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Section 375

Akshaye Khanna turns lawyer in this courtroom drama. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My God

Oh My God is a courtroom drama against god. Available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Big budget Bollywood movies of 2022 that failed miserably at the box office

 

 Find Out More