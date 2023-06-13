Sita Ramam and more: Top 10 South Indian romantic movies to watch on Sony Liv, Zee 5 and other OTT platforms

Take a look at these South Indian movies on OTT now.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jun 13, 2023

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video is about how Lieutenant Ram's life changes after he gets a letter from Sita.

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade on Sony LIV is about a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer.

Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam on Zee 5 is about a young college lecturer Vijay Govind who wants to marry Geetha.

Fidaa

Fidaa on Disney+Hotstar shows the pretty l love story between Varun and Sai Pallavi.

Tholi Prema

Tholi Prema on Disney+Hotstar is one of the best South Indian romantic movies.

The Super Khiladi 3

The Super Khiladi 3 on Disney+Hotstar is the story bwtween. Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh.

Chal Mohan Ranga

Chal Mohan Ranga on Sony LIV is about Mohan Ranga's love story with Megha Subramanyam, an NRI.

Dumdaar Khiladi

Dumdaar Khiladi on Disney+Hotstar is one of the top romantic South Indian movies.

World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover on Disney+Hotstar shows four different love stories.

Super Khiladi 4

Super Khiladi 4 shows the pretty love story between Keerthy Suresh and Nani.

