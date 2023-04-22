Romantic South Indian films that are must watch

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023

Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey's Arjun Reddy is a must-watch where a short-tempered surgeon loses it all when his girlfriend gets married to another man.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam has a pretty storyliine and will leave your heart wanting for more.

Premam starring Sai Pallavi shows how after losing faith in love you can find purpose in life.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Geetha Govindam is about the love story between a lecturer and a smart girl.

Nithya Menen's Ninnila Ninnila is not a conventional South Indian romantic movie.

Nani's Ninnu Kori is a romantic comedy-drama movie.

Fidaa has Sai Pallavi, Varun Tej and is one of the prettiest south movies.

Rashmika Mandanna's Chalo is all about a man fighting and then falling in love.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade is about two people being opposite but yet falling in love.

Vijay Setupathi, Trisha Krishnan's 96 will break your heart as not all love stories have a happy ending.

