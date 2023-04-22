Romantic South Indian films that are must watch
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey's Arjun Reddy is a must-watch where a short-tempered surgeon loses it all when his girlfriend gets married to another man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam has a pretty storyliine and will leave your heart wanting for more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam starring Sai Pallavi shows how after losing faith in love you can find purpose in life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Geetha Govindam is about the love story between a lecturer and a smart girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithya Menen's Ninnila Ninnila is not a conventional South Indian romantic movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nani's Ninnu Kori is a romantic comedy-drama movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fidaa has Sai Pallavi, Varun Tej and is one of the prettiest south movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's Chalo is all about a man fighting and then falling in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade is about two people being opposite but yet falling in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Setupathi, Trisha Krishnan's 96 will break your heart as not all love stories have a happy ending.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stars who have been background dancers
Find Out More