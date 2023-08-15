Sita Ramam to Kurup: King of Kotha actor Dulquer Salmaan’s biggest career openings

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his next film King of Kotha which is all set to hit the screens on August 25th.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan

This Malayalam actor is followed by youngsters on a massive level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kammatti Paadam

This crime-drama witnessed a strong opening, with Dulquer in a gritty role that resonated with audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ustad Hotel

This film marked one of Dulquer's earlier successes, and its opening played a role in establishing his presence in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OK Kanmani

The Tamil romantic drama OK Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam, marked Dulquer's foray into the Tamil film industry and had a solid opening due to its acclaimed director and buzzworthy content

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan's recent release Kurup marked a significant opening in his career, generating substantial box office collections on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam, a Telugu film in which Dulquer made a guest appearance, likely enjoyed a decent opening due to his presence and the film's intriguing storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie

Charlie not only ened critical acclaim but also opened well, establishing Dulquer's versatility as an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days

This ensemble film, in which Dulquer played a pivotal role, opened to great response due to its engaging narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup

Kurup is a highly anticipated film, is expected to have a significant opening considering the buzz around Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal of the infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS star Jungkook lives king size; these inside home pictures are proof

 

 Find Out More