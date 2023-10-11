Sitaare Zameen Par: All you need to know about Aamir Khan's next new movie

Aamir Khan announced his new project Sitaare Zameen Par and shared some details

Aamir Khan's new project

Aamir Khan who is on a break after featuring in Laal Singh Chadha has announced his new project.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has new film titled Sitaare Zameen Par on the cards.

Big Announcement

On Tuesday, the actor announced he will star in and produce a feature film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir shares details

During a session at News18 India’s ‘Amrit Ratna 2023 Aamir spilled some details about the upcoming project.

Sequel to Taare Zameen Par?

Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be a sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par but on a different theme.

Sitaare Zameen Par theme

Aamir Khan who is known as Mr. Perfectionist said “We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par.”

What audience can expect?

According to him, unlike Taare Zameen Par which made the audience cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir helped Darsheel’s character but in this new movie nine people, with their own set of problems, will help him.

About Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is about an 8-year-old boy named Ishaan suffering from dyslexia and Aamir as his teacher helps him explore his potential.

Upcoming projects

Apart from this, another project in the pipeline is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

