Sitaare Zameen Par: All you need to know about Aamir Khan's next new movie

Aamir Khan announced his new project Sitaare Zameen Par and shared some details
During a session at News18 India's 'Amrit Ratna 2023 Aamir spilled some details about the upcoming project.
Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be a sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par but on a different theme.
Aamir Khan who is known as Mr. Perfectionist said "We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par."
According to him, unlike Taare Zameen Par which made the audience cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh.
In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir helped Darsheel's character but in this new movie nine people, with their own set of problems, will help him.
Taare Zameen Par is about an 8-year-old boy named Ishaan suffering from dyslexia and Aamir as his teacher helps him explore his potential.
Apart from this, another project in the pipeline is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.
