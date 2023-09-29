Skanda director Boyapati Srinu’s best Telugu movies to watch on OTT

Here is a list of movies directed by Boyapati Srinu to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Boyapati Srinu's latest movie Skanda is running well in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is an action thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinaya Vidheya Rama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s vigilante action film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jagapathi Babu starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simha is a comedy action film starring Nayanthara alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet and Jagapathi Babu’s romance action drama is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR and Trisha Krishnan starrer action drama is available on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja’s Bhadra is a romantic action drama streaming on Amazon Prime video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boyapati Srinu directorial Tulas stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Naynathara and Ram Krishnan. Available on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
