Skanda director Boyapati Srinu’s best Telugu movies to watch on OTT

Here is a list of movies directed by Boyapati Srinu to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Skanda

Boyapati Srinu's latest movie Skanda is running well in theaters.

Akhanda

Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is an action thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Vinaya Vidheya Rama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sarrainodu

Allu Arjun’s vigilante action film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Legend

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jagapathi Babu starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Simha

Simha is a comedy action film starring Nayanthara alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka

Rakul Preet and Jagapathi Babu’s romance action drama is streaming on Netflix.

Dhammu

Jr. NTR and Trisha Krishnan starrer action drama is available on Jio Cinema.

Bhadra

Ravi Teja’s Bhadra is a romantic action drama streaming on Amazon Prime video.

Tulasi

Boyapati Srinu directorial Tulas stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Naynathara and Ram Krishnan. Available on MX Player.

