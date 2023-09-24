Ram Pothineni describes his fanboy moment meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

The South superstar is gearing up for the worldwide release of his upcoming film, Skanda.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

South superstar

Ram Pothineni enjoys a massive fan base in the South Indian film industry.

Skanda

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Skanda.

Fanboy moment

Ram recently spoke about his experience of meeting the Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh and Salman.

Meeting SRK

In an interview, the actor revealed that SRK was too sweet to him and even asked to show him the trailer of Skanda.

Meeting Salman Khan

Ram revealed that Salman was the first Hindi film hero he ever met.

Interesting fact

Salman featured in the Hindi film remake of Ready. The original starred Ram in the lead role.

Salman praised Ram

Ram said that Salman appreciated his work and said he did a good job in Ready.

About Skanda

Starring Ram in the lead role, the film also features Urvashi Rautela, Saiee Manjrekar, Sreeleela and Meka Srikanth.

Release date

The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on September 28, 2023.

Upcoming films

The actor will next be seen in Double iSmart alongside Sanjay Dutt.

