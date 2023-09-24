Ram Pothineni describes his fanboy moment meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

The South superstar is gearing up for the worldwide release of his upcoming film, Skanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Ram Pothineni enjoys a massive fan base in the South Indian film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Skanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram recently spoke about his experience of meeting the Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh and Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, the actor revealed that SRK was too sweet to him and even asked to show him the trailer of Skanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram revealed that Salman was the first Hindi film hero he ever met.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman featured in the Hindi film remake of Ready. The original starred Ram in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram said that Salman appreciated his work and said he did a good job in Ready.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ram in the lead role, the film also features Urvashi Rautela, Saiee Manjrekar, Sreeleela and Meka Srikanth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on September 28, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will next be seen in Double iSmart alongside Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!