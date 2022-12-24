Skincare lessons to learn from Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor likes to indulge in a lot of self-care. This is her skincare routine which you need to follow to get glowy skin.Source: Bollywood
The actress in an interview with IDiva had revealed that she begins her day with a glass of water.Source: Bollywood
The star kid likes to have her glass of smoothie which helps her in getting the glow on her skin.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya believes in the fact that working out gives a lot of glow to the skin which is true.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to apply ice on her face which helps in blood flow and also keeps her awake.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya does not like to use a lot of makeup products and believes in letting her skin breathe.Source: Bollywood
She likes to start her mornings with a face wash. She reportedly uses Naturali Daily Purifying face wash.Source: Bollywood
The star likes to moisturize her face reportedly with Pollution Defence face cream.Source: Bollywood
The star likes to use a sun protection factor when she is outdoors and also does not apply makeup often.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya's mom has pushed her to drink lots of liquids which keeps her body hydrated and her skin thanks her later.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya always keeps a check on the products she applies on the skin. This was the practice that her mom Maheep Kapoor had told her to do.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!