Skincare lessons to learn from Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor likes to indulge in a lot of self-care. This is her skincare routine which you need to follow to get glowy skin.

Hydration

The actress in an interview with IDiva had revealed that she begins her day with a glass of water.

Smoothie

The star kid likes to have her glass of smoothie which helps her in getting the glow on her skin.

Hitting the gym

Shanaya believes in the fact that working out gives a lot of glow to the skin which is true.

Apply ice

The actress likes to apply ice on her face which helps in blood flow and also keeps her awake.

Keeping it simple

Shanaya does not like to use a lot of makeup products and believes in letting her skin breathe.

Face wash

She likes to start her mornings with a face wash. She reportedly uses Naturali Daily Purifying face wash.

Moisturize

The star likes to moisturize her face reportedly with Pollution Defence face cream.

Sun protection factor

The star likes to use a sun protection factor when she is outdoors and also does not apply makeup often.

Drink liquids

Shanaya's mom has pushed her to drink lots of liquids which keeps her body hydrated and her skin thanks her later.

Check what you apply

Shanaya always keeps a check on the products she applies on the skin. This was the practice that her mom Maheep Kapoor had told her to do.

