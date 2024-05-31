Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday: Best movies and web series of the diva

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

As Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 32nd birthday, we take a look at some of his best works across different formats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a psychological thriller featuring Sobhita in a significant role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chef is a remake of the American film of the same name, Sobhita stars opposite Saif Ali Khan in this feel-good movie about food and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalakaandi is another film with Saif Ali Khan, this dark comedy explores the interconnected lives of several characters over one night in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moothon is a bilingual crime drama, showcasing Sobhita in a critically acclaimed role, further solidifying her versatility as an actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film on Netflix, Sobhita appears in one of the segments, playing a pregnant woman dealing with eerie occurrences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven brought Sobhita widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Tara Khanna, a wedding planner navigating complex social issues and personal turmoil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard of Blood is an espionage thriller featuring Sobhita in a key role alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager, Sobhita stars in this high-stakes spy drama, delivering a gripping performance that adds depth to the narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress also most recently played a role in the movie Monkey Man alongside Dev Patel in the action thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gullak to Kota Factory, Top 10 upcoming OTT releases in June

 

 Find Out More