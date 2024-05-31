Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday: Best movies and web series of the diva
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
As Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 32nd birthday, we take a look at some of his best works across different formats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 is a psychological thriller featuring Sobhita in a significant role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chef is a remake of the American film of the same name, Sobhita stars opposite Saif Ali Khan in this feel-good movie about food and family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalakaandi is another film with Saif Ali Khan, this dark comedy explores the interconnected lives of several characters over one night in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moothon is a bilingual crime drama, showcasing Sobhita in a critically acclaimed role, further solidifying her versatility as an actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film on Netflix, Sobhita appears in one of the segments, playing a pregnant woman dealing with eerie occurrences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Heaven brought Sobhita widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Tara Khanna, a wedding planner navigating complex social issues and personal turmoil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood is an espionage thriller featuring Sobhita in a key role alongside Emraan Hashmi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager, Sobhita stars in this high-stakes spy drama, delivering a gripping performance that adds depth to the narrative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also most recently played a role in the movie Monkey Man alongside Dev Patel in the action thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gullak to Kota Factory, Top 10 upcoming OTT releases in June
Find Out More