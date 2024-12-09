Sobhita Dhulipala looks beautiful in royal gold Kanjeevaram saree, depicts a true Telugu bride

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared unseen pictures showing her wedding looks.

In the pictures, Sobhita looked stunning in a gold Kanjivaram saree and upped her style game with her exquisite gold jewellery pieces.

We must say, Sobhita looks like a true Telugu bride and honours the traditional roots of both their families.

