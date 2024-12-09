Sobhita Dhulipala looks beautiful in royal gold Kanjeevaram saree, depicts a true Telugu bride
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared unseen pictures showing her wedding looks.
In the pictures, Sobhita looked stunning in a gold Kanjivaram saree and upped her style game with her exquisite gold jewellery pieces.
We must say, Sobhita looks like a true Telugu bride and honours the traditional roots of both their families.
Her pictures from the wedding will leave you asking for more as she turns on the heat with her charm.
Sobhita's wedding pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Sobhita Dhulipala's smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees.
Sobhita knows how to turn heads with her wedding looks.
Sobhita Dhulipala is the muse of the photographers.
