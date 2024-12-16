Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya, Sonakshi-Zaheer and more celebs who got married in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 16, 2024
Here is a list of celebrities who walked down the aisle in 2024.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot this year as per both, South Indian and North Indian rituals.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are childhood sweethearts got married on July 13.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had their marriage registered on June 23, in the presence of close friends and family members.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married in Delhi after dating each other for about five years.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who had registered marriage to her longtime boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024.
Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani had a destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4.
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12.
Govinda's niece Arti Singh got married to businessman Deepak Chauhan.
