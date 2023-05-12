Top 10 South Indian actresses in gowns
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala looks like a glam doll in this red gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks bold in a green-coloured emerald gown with a deep neckline.
Rashmika Mandanna in this floral gown is looking the cutest.
Kajal Aggarwal's stylish gown is for the cocktail party.
Shruti Haasan looks lavish in this black gown.
Tamannaah Bhatia's red gown is so impressive.
Trisha Krishnan looks amazing in this red gown.
Nayanthara looks like a goddess in a black gown.
Anushka Shetty knows to dazzle in a white gown.
