Sohail Khan, Arbaaz and more, check educational qualifications of Salman Khan and his family
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Salman completed his education at Mumbai's St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra. He had previously spent a few years studying at The Scindia School in Gwalior.
Arbaaz Khan has also completed his educational life from The Scindia School in Gwalior.
Sohail Khan went to Mumbai's St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra for his studies.
Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika went to the Holy Cross High School Thane until the ninth grade. At Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur, she completed her secondary education.
Their father, Salim Khan studied at St. Raphael's School, Indore and his college was Holker College, Indore.
Arpita Khan, the sister of Salman Khan, has a degree in Fashion Marketing and Management.
Ayush Sharma, Arpita’s husband is a pass out from Delhi Public school, New Delhi.
Salim Khan’s wife Helen had to leave her education because of the financial crisis.
