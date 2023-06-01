Sonakshi Sinha alleged dating history will leave you scratching your head

Sonakshi Sinha has sparked a lot of dating rumours let's take a look at her boyfriends list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha is making headlines for her latest release Dahaad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow on 2nd June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha is currently reported to be dating Zaheer IqbalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both have worked together in the 2022 movie Double XLSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Zaheer, the Dabangg actress was linked with a few Bollywood insiders and outsiders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She dated Aditya Shroff, MD of Fame Cinemas, for 2 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was later rumoured to be dating Bunty Sachdev, brother of Seema Sachdev wife of Sohail Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, she was in a relationship with Arjun KapoorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha was also linked with Aditya Roy Kapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also made headlines for dating Shahid Kapoor for a short time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
