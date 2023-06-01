Sonakshi Sinha alleged dating history will leave you scratching your head

Sonakshi Sinha has sparked a lot of dating rumours let's take a look at her boyfriends list.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is making headlines for her latest release Dahaad.

Sonakshi Birthday

The actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow on 2nd June.

Sonakshi Sinha boyfriend

Sonakshi Sinha is currently reported to be dating Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha - Zaheer Iqbal

Both have worked together in the 2022 movie Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha's dating life

Before Zaheer, the Dabangg actress was linked with a few Bollywood insiders and outsiders.

Sonakshi Sinha - Aditya Shroff

She dated Aditya Shroff, MD of Fame Cinemas, for 2 years.

Sonakshi Sinha - Bunty Sachdev

She was later rumoured to be dating Bunty Sachdev, brother of Seema Sachdev wife of Sohail Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha - Arjun Kapoor

As per reports, she was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha - Aditya Roy Kapur

Sonakshi Sinha was also linked with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sonakshi Sinha - Shahid Kapoor

The actress also made headlines for dating Shahid Kapoor for a short time.

Sonakshi Sinha's current boyfriend

Sonakshi Sinha is now reported to be in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

