Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and other celebrity couples who opted for court marriage

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have also opted for court marriage which is set to marry on June 23.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in court after Dharmendra's prior marriage due to the rumors about the conversion to another religion.

Boney Kapoor divorced his first wife to marry Sridevi in a court wedding in 1996 while having two children from her previous marriage.

After a long relationship with Bipasha Basu, John Abraham married Priya Runchal in court in 2018.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had a court wedding in September 2012, followed by a grand ceremony next month.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanyata in a secret court wedding in 2008, marking his third marriage.

Swara Bhaskar disclosed her marriage to Fahad Ahmad in 2023, revealing they legally wed on January 6, 2023.

Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, who met in theatre, married in July 1958 despite initial disapproval from Jennifer's father.

