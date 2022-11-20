Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

The power couple has a daughter named Vamika which is the Sanskrit name of Goddess Durga.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan

The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya which means the blessing of Lord Ganesh.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

The pair became parents to a baby girl whom they named Devi which means goddess.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja

The duo were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Vayu which means the father of Lord Hanuman.

Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have named their son Viaan which is another name of Lord Krishna reportedly. It also means full of life.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, which means moonlight or fragrance of flowers in Sanskrit.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

The couple has a third child named AbRam which means the father of multitudes.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira have a daughter named Misha which means God-like in Russian.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

The former couple has two children named Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrehaan means God's chosen one whereas Hridhaan means the one who has a big heart.

Natasha Stankovic-Hardik Pandya

The cricketer and his wife have a son named Agastya which is the name of an influential Indian sage.

