Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host party for David Beckham; Bollywood joins
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
David Beckham is in India for his Unicef commitment. He attended the Ind vs NZ match today and then partied with Bollywood celebs at Sonam and Anand's house.
Shanaya Kapoor was seen at the party.
Malaika opted for a white outfit.
Arjun Kapoor followed right with Malaika.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor look party-ready.
Aditya Thakare in the house too.
Karisma Kapoor also joined Sonam and David for a party.
Mohit Marwah tagged along with his wife for the party.
Anil Kapoor looks ready to party with Beckham.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also reached Sonam's for the party.
Shahid Kapoor opted for a denim outfit for the party.
Mira was seen in a faux leather dress. She looks so pretty.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also join David Beckham for the party.
Here's the gorgeous couple Sonam and Anand, setting goals.
