Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host party for David Beckham; Bollywood joins 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

David Beckham is in India for his Unicef commitment. He attended the Ind vs NZ match today and then partied with Bollywood celebs at Sonam and Anand's house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor was seen at the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika opted for a white outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor followed right with Malaika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor look party-ready.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Thakare in the house too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor also joined Sonam and David for a party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Marwah tagged along with his wife for the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor looks ready to party with Beckham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also reached Sonam's for the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor opted for a denim outfit for the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira was seen in a faux leather dress. She looks so pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also join David Beckham for the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's the gorgeous couple Sonam and Anand, setting goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs War box office: Check day 3 collections of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's spy films 

 

 Find Out More