Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turns 1; Check TOP 12 adorable pics of the cutie

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja has clocked a year today. Can't believe Sonam has been a mom for a year now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Anil Kapoor taking his grandson for a walk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Mama bear and Baby Bear love comfy clothes like pajamas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Vayu with Anand's mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vayu is the apple of his grandparents' eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Kapoor dotes on Vayu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunita Kapoor was the first person that Vayu saw when he was born, reveals Anand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam cannot get enough of her Raja beta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just look at this adorable family!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Sonam's first birthday as a mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a candid from Sonam's birthday. Vayu and Sonam are so cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam has been sharing pics of Vayu with Anand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand is a sneaker lover and also a sports lover. He is passing it to Vayu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand has been all that he can as a father. Here's a screen grab from their swimming lessons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!