Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turns 1; Check TOP 12 adorable pics of the cutie

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja has clocked a year today. Can't believe Sonam has been a mom for a year now.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

With Nanu 

Anil Kapoor taking his grandson for a walk. 

Snuggles 

Both Mama bear and Baby Bear love comfy clothes like pajamas. 

With Dadi 

Here's Vayu with Anand's mom. 

With Dadu 

Vayu is the apple of his grandparents' eyes.

With Masi 

Rhea Kapoor dotes on Vayu.

Nani

Sunita Kapoor was the first person that Vayu saw when he was born, reveals Anand. 

Kissy

Sonam cannot get enough of her Raja beta. 

Vayu's parents

Just look at this adorable family! 

With mama bear 

Here's Sonam's first birthday as a mom. 

Special evening 

Here's a candid from Sonam's birthday. Vayu and Sonam are so cute. 

With papa bear

Sonam has been sharing pics of Vayu with Anand.

Sports enthusiast 

Anand is a sneaker lover and also a sports lover. He is passing it to Vayu. 

Swimming lessons 

Anand has been all that he can as a father. Here's a screen grab from their swimming lessons. 

