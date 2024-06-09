Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood actors who went abroad to study
| Jun 09, 2024
Sonam Kapoor studied Arts and Theatre at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore and Economics and Politics at the University of East London.
Ranbir Kapoor attended the School of Visual Arts in New York for filmmaking and studied Method Acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.
Priyanka Chopra studied in the US, focusing on singing, dancing, and acting during high school, laying the foundation of her career.
Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in New York, an Ivy League institution.
Ranveer Singh earned a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Indiana University, Bloomington.
Varun Dhawan acquired a business management degree from Nottingham Trent University.
Parineeti Chopra holds a triple honors degree in Finance, Business, and Economics from Manchester Business School.
Saif Ali Khan attended Winchester College in the UK before pursuing acting, bringing his educational background in Bollywood.
Abhishek Bachchan attended Aiglon College in Switzerland, studying English literature.
Imran Khan completed high school at Fremont High School in California and studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.
